Shahbaz Sharif wrote a congratulatory message to the Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi, felicitating the arrival of Eid al-Fitr to him and the Iranian nation.

"On this occasion, I declare my determination and commitment to further deepen and develop the close and brotherly relations between Iran and Pakistan," Sharif said.

He also wished the best of health and increasing success to the President, as well as the pride and well-being of the Iranian people.

