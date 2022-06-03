Kuwait seizes Iranian boat with three sailors

The Kuwaiti authorities have said that they have captured the Iranian boat based on charges of intercepting and robbing local fishing vessels, according to its Interior Ministry.

“The maritime patrols of the General Administration of Coast Guard intercepted an Iranian boat carrying three people after receiving several reports against them in the southern region stating that they had robbed and intercepted fishing vessels,” the interior ministry tweeted on Thursday, according to "thenationalnews" website.

Investigations are continuing, the ministry said.

KI/PR