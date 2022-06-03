  1. World
  2. Middle East
Jun 3, 2022, 9:14 AM

Kuwait seizes Iranian boat with three sailors

Kuwait seizes Iranian boat with three sailors

TEHRAN, Jun. 03 (MNA) – Kuwaiti authorities have said they have seized an Iranian boat and arrested three people, media have reported.

The Kuwaiti authorities have said that they have captured the Iranian boat based on charges of intercepting and robbing local fishing vessels, according to its Interior Ministry.

“The maritime patrols of the General Administration of Coast Guard intercepted an Iranian boat carrying three people after receiving several reports against them in the southern region stating that they had robbed and intercepted fishing vessels,” the interior ministry tweeted on Thursday, according to "thenationalnews" website.

Investigations are continuing, the ministry said.

KI/PR

News Code 187523
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/187523/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News