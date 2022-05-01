No place for trans-regional countries in Persian Gulf

Speaking on the occasion of the Persian Gulf National Day, Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri stated that the presence of foreigners in the area shows the high importance of the Persian Gulf.

"Today, the Persian Gulf is a very sensitive region with very high energy, gas, oil and fishing industry," he added.

Referring to the history of the Persian Gulf, he stressed that its name has always been 'Persian Gulf' because the Iranians were taking control of its whole region.

Saying that the presence of foreigners in the region causes insecurity, Tangsiri added, "We believe that the countries of the region can establish security in this sensitive region and there is no need for the presence of foreign countries at all."

Noting that Iran is actively observing the movements of foreign countries in the region with complete intelligence aristocracy, Tangsiri said, "So far, we have not allowed and will not allow foreign forces to be present in the waters of the Islamic Republic, territorial waters and even waters under our control, such as the continental shelf."

MP/5480258