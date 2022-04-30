IRGC Navy not allow enemies to encroach on Iran's interests

Speaking in an interview with IRNA on Saturday, Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri reiterated that Iran’s Navy Force is ready to strongly respond to enemies’ threats to its maritime borders with all its might and power.

IRGC Navy Force will not allow any trans-regional or other counties to encroach on its interests and maritime borders, Tangsiri highlighted.

The IRGC Navy force strictly monitors all movements and provocations of enemies and foreigners, he highlighted.

“If we feel a threat which jeopardizes interests of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Iran’s IRGC Navy Force would strongly respond to the threat of enemies and will regret them,” Real Admira Tangsiri added.

