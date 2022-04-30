  1. Politics
Apr 30, 2022, 1:00 PM

Rear admiral Tangsiri:

IRGC Navy not allow enemies to encroach on Iran's interests

IRGC Navy not allow enemies to encroach on Iran's interests

TEHRAN, Apr. 30 (MNA) – Stating that the maritime borders of the country are in the best possible condition, the Commander of IRGC Navy Force said that the country’s Navy Force will not allow enemies to encroach on its interests.  

Speaking in an interview with IRNA on Saturday, Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri reiterated that Iran’s Navy Force is ready to strongly respond to enemies’ threats to its maritime borders with all its might and power.

IRGC Navy Force will not allow any trans-regional or other counties to encroach on its interests and maritime borders, Tangsiri highlighted.

The IRGC Navy force strictly monitors all movements and provocations of enemies and foreigners, he highlighted.

“If we feel a threat which jeopardizes interests of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Iran’s IRGC Navy Force would strongly respond to the threat of enemies and will regret them,” Real Admira Tangsiri added.

MA/IRN84736221

News Code 186308
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/186308/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News