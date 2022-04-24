IRGC Navy to expand operational depth in distant waters

Iran is currently in the best state of combat readiness in terms of human resources, intelligence, aristocracy on the situation in the region and operational defense equipment, Tangsiri said in an interview with Tasnim News Agency, adding that the IRGC navy is now self-sufficient in all areas and can even export equipment.

Stating that the Islamic Republic of Iran has some interests in international communications, interactions and exchanges, Rear Admiral Tangsiri said, "If we can not defend our interests around the world, our assets will surely fall prey to organized thieves and bandits."

"We strive to maintain our presence in international waters around the world," he added.

