All weaponry used in Payambar-e Azam drill ‘indigenous’

Rear-Admiral Alireza Tangsiri on the sideline of the Payambar-e Azam 17 (The Great Prophet) drill of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) said Tuesday, “Today, we observed the outcome of the war games and the theoretically worked out plans on the field.”

The IRGC ground, naval, and air forces participated in the joint annual military exercise.

The IRGC navy commander said that all the weaponry and equipment used in the maneuvers were locally manufactured in Iran, praising the armed forces and the personnel participating for hitting the target with high accuracy using indigenous weapons.

Tangsiri said that the objective of the second day of the drill was to practice and test the preparedness of the armed forces to defend Iranian islands.

He also said, “Today, we conducted an exercise in defending the islands and showed that we will destroy the enemy before approaching the islands. Our war game was to destroy the enemy before it can reach our shores.”

The commander also pointed to the use of the recently joined vessels to the IRGC naval forces in the drill and said, “The speed of the speed-boats and missile launchers destroyers reach even 95 knots."

"The message of this maneuver to our enemies is that we will never allow a country to threaten Iran’s territorial waters, and we will definitely make any enemy blind who seeks to threaten the country and cut the hands that want to encroach Iran.”

Tangsiri also said that Payambar-e Azam 17 brings a message of peace and friendship to the friendly neighboring countries and underscored that there is no need for the presence of foreign powers for regional security.

He further pointed out that regional countries are capable of creating and maintaining security in the Persian Gulf region and shared waters.

Iranian armed forces are at the apex of readiness to respond to any threats.

