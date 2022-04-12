Impacts of Islamic Revolution on performing arts of region

The Dramatic Arts Center of Iran, in collaboration with the Faculty of Arts and the Vice Chancellor for Research of the Soore University, is holding an international webinar on "The Impacts of the Islamic Revolution of Iran on the Performing Arts in the Region" within the framework of the Islamic Revolution Art Week. According to the report of Public Relation of the Dramatic Arts Center of Iran, a number of artists and researchers from Syria, Iraq and Lebanon, along with a number of well-known theater experts in our country in an international webinar to express their views on "They pay the effects of the Islamic Revolution on performing arts in the region."

In this international webinar, which will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13, at the same time as the Islamic Revolution Art Week by the International Affairs of the Dramatic Arts Center of Irani in collaboration with the Faculty of Arts and Vice Chancellor for Research of Soore University.

There will be theater critics, Naeema Hassokey from Syria, Jabbar Hussein Sabri from Iraq, Reza Hassan Iskander from Lebanon, Ali Zahir from Lebanon and Kourosh Zarei from our country will present their views. Naeema Hassokey is one of the artists and researchers in the field of culture and art in Syria who has completed her doctorate in Persian language and literature at Tarbiat Modares University. She is a graduate of Arabic Language and Literature, University of Aleppo. Has authored numerous articles from Persian to Arabic in the Syrian magazine "Sajsour Saghafieh".

Jabbar Hussein Sabri is one of the experts and researchers in the field of theater in Iraq, who received his doctorate in philosophy from the Faculty of Fine Arts, University of Baghdad. In addition to writing, translating and directing several plays in the field of theater and writing several research works in various fields of theater, he is also active in the field of criticism. Receiving the award for best-combined performance for the play "Halabja al-Qalb" at the Al-Salam Festival, membership in the Iraqi Writers 'Union, founding member of the Iraqi Writers' Association Theater Club, founding member of the Iraqi Culture and Art Center, expert in reviewing texts and watching plays in the deputy Cinema and Theater of the Iraqi Ministry of Culture, membership in the jury of various theater and literature festivals and competitions, scientific advisor of Al-Khashaba magazine in the field of performing arts and presentation of several specialized articles in various theater departments are part of his cultural and artistic background.

Reza Hassan Eskandar from Lebanon is another participant in this webinar, who has a doctorate in art research and is currently teaching at university collections such as the Beirut School of Fine Arts and Architecture and the Beirut School of Communication. While working in various fields of film and television production, screenwriting, directing and documenting are other executive activities of this researcher.



Ali Zaher from Lebanon is also one of the experts in the field of art, media and tourism in Lebanon, in addition to managing and organizing several arts, media and tourism projects in the judging committees of several art and media events in Lebanon, Syria, Egypt, Turkey, Tunisia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Iran were present. In addition, accompanying in joint film and television projects of different countries is another activity of this expert in cultural and artistic issues. Kourosh Zarei is also one of the well-known artists and theater experts of our country who in recent years, in addition to writing, acting, and directing in several theatrical, television and cinema projects, has staged various projects in different countries with the themes of revolution and resistance.

Each of them has been welcomed by the audience. In addition to his artistic and research activities in the field of theater, he has also been in charge of managing the Performing Arts Center of the Islamic Propaganda Organization. This webinar will be broadcast live on Iran Theater TV from 4:00 PM on Wednesday, April 13th.

It is necessary to explain that in the past few days, two webinars "Aesthetics of Islamic Revolution Theater" written by Farzad Maafi Ghaffari, a researcher and university lecturer, with lectures by Hojjatoleslam and Muslims Abdul Hussein Khosropanah, Ali Montazeri, Mohammad Ali Khabari, Houshang Tavakoli and Mahmoud Farhang and "The Role of Provinces" In the Theater of the Islamic Revolution "to the secretary of Saeed Asadi, university lecturer and director of the Publishing and Research Office of the Dramatic Arts Center of Iran with the presence of Ali Rezaei from Hormozgan province, Jahanshiriar Ahmadi from Bushehr province, Reza Mir Manavi from Gilan province, Ahmad Sepasdar from Fars province, Mansour Heidari from East Azarbaijan province was one of the artists and researchers in the field of theater in the provinces in the framework of the "Islamic Revolution Art Week".

https://panel.soore.ac.ir/join/egc41