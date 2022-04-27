Raeisi felicitates South Africa on National Day

"I hope that under the leadership of His Excellency, the Government and people of South Africa will move forward in the direction of social and economic development and at the same time we witness the growth and promotion of bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries," Raeisi wrote to Ramaphosa.

Iran's president also stated, "Considering the invitation of His Excellency to pay an official visit to South Africa, I hope that this visit will pave the way for further development of relations between the two countries."

MP/President.ir