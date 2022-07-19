Raeisi calls for boosting Iran-Nicaragua ties in all fields

President Raeisi, in a letter to the President of Nicaragua, felicitated the 43rd anniversary of the Nicaraguan Revolution to his counterpart and the Nicaraguan nation.

"The deep bonds of friendship between the two nations of Iran and Nicaragua has set an unprecedented opportunity for the promotion of interactions and cooperation between the two countries," Raeisi wrote to Daniel Ortega.

The Iranian President also expressed hope that with the continuous efforts and strong will of the governments of Iran and Nicaragua, the two countries will witness a new experience of growth and development of bilateral relations in all fields.

