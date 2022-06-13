  1. Politics
Jun 13, 2022, 11:30 AM

Raeisi felicitates Philippines national day

TEHRAN, Jun. 13 (MNA) – Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi send a congratulatory message to the President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte and felicitated the country's national day.

Raeisi congratulated the national day of the Philippines to the country's government and nation.

Noting that Tehran and Manila have enjoyed a growing trend of bilateral relations over the past years, the Iranian president called on expanding and deepening the two country's ties in line with the interest of the two nations of Iran and the Philippines.

Independence Day is an annual national holiday in the Philippines observed on June 12, commemorating the declaration of Philippine independence from Spain in 1898.

