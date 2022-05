Raeisi sent a congratulatory message to his Ethiopian counterpart Sahle-Work Zewde on the occasion of the country's national day.

The Iranian president felicitated the event to the Ethiopian government and nation.

The brotherly relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, which have always been based on mutual respect and fruitful cooperation, should be further strengthened, Raeisi stated in his message.

MP/5500790