Iran's VP felicitates Algeria independence day

"I sincerely congratulate you and the people of Algeria on the arrival of the 60th anniversary of your country's independence," Mokhber wrote.

"I hope that the friendly and brotherly relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria will expand further in all fields, in order to realize the lofty ideals of the two countries and based on the interests of the two nations," he added.

The Iranian first vice president also wished health and success for Benabderrahmane and the people of Algeria.

MP/5531108