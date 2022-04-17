  1. Politics
Apr 17, 2022, 4:30 PM

Iran President felicitates Syrian National Day to counterpart

Iran President felicitates Syrian National Day to counterpart

TEHRAN, Apr. 17 (MNA) – Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi felicitated the 56th Syrian National Day to President Bashar al-Assad.

In a congratulatory message to the Syrian President, Raeisi said that peace and stability could be established in the region by using the great capacities and capabilities of Iran and Syria.

The Iranian president also called on expanding Iran-Syria relations in all fields.

Evacuation Day is Syria's national day commemorating the evacuation of the last French soldier at the end of the French mandate of Syria on 17 April 1946 after Syria's proclamation of full independence in 1941.

MP/IRN84719543

News Code 185803
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/185803/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News