Iran President felicitates Syrian National Day to counterpart

In a congratulatory message to the Syrian President, Raeisi said that peace and stability could be established in the region by using the great capacities and capabilities of Iran and Syria.

The Iranian president also called on expanding Iran-Syria relations in all fields.

Evacuation Day is Syria's national day commemorating the evacuation of the last French soldier at the end of the French mandate of Syria on 17 April 1946 after Syria's proclamation of full independence in 1941.

MP/IRN84719543