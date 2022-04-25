Iran real supporter of Palestine on intl. stage: Yemeni PM

Speaking at a meeting of the Palestinian Congress in Yemeni capital of Sanaa on Monday, Abdul Aziz Saleh bin Habtoor said, “Organizing this prestigious Congress shows that we are in a single unified stronghold.”

The issue of Palestine lies in the minds of all freedom-seeking people of the world, especially Arab and Islamic world, Yemeni prime minister emphasized.

Yemeni people are staunch supporter of the Resistance Movement, he said, adding that real support for the Palestinian Resistance Movement came from the side of the Islamic Republic of Iran not from the Arab countries.

The issue of Palestine is not a matter of individuals and groups rather it is a project represented by the Resistance Movement which has support in Tehran, Baghdad, Damascus, Sanaa, Beirut Gaza, Habtoor added.

The Yemeni prime minister also said that the control of the mercenaries is only in hands of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and these states are carrying out the Zionism-designed project in the region.

