Iran calls on UNSC to hold Israel accountable for its actions

Speaking at a meeting of the UN Security Council on Monday, during which he criticized the 15-member body for its silence and inaction on the Israeli regime's crimes against the Palestinian people, Iran’s Permanent Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht-Ravanchi said that as long as the Security Council continues to be passive and silent about such crimes, the rights of the Palestinians will not be protected.

“The continuation of the Security Council's current stance has only encouraged and emboldened the Israeli regime to perpetuate its occupation and crimes against the oppressed Palestinian people,” Takht-Ravanchi said.

Iran's UN envoy said the crimes of the Zionist regime against the Palestinian people are completely documented and undeniable. "They are considered war crimes under international law and the perpetrators must be brought to justice without further delay."

Stressing that the full recognition of the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people is a prerequisite to the resolution of the conflict, Takht-Ravanchi called on the Security Council to hold the Israeli regime accountable through all legal means at its disposal.

Referring to the recent crimes of the Israeli regime in the occupied Palestinian territories, Takht-e Ravanchi said the situation there has worsened with the continuation of the regime's racist policies and brutal crimes against the Palestinian people.

“The Israeli regime has committed its crimes before the eyes of the international community and knows very well that it will not face any consequences,” the diplomat said.

Takht-e Ravanchi censured the recent Israeli attacks on al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, saying any desecration of Muslim sanctities and hurting the feelings of Muslims around the world is disgusting and should not be tolerated.

“The current worrying trend must be tackled immediately and seriously. To prevent a catastrophe with far-reaching implications, the historical and legal status of this sacred place must be protected under international law,” he added. “We call on the international community to take precautionary measures to protect Al-Aqsa Mosque, including its cultural heritage, from attacks by Israeli occupying forces and extremist settlers."

ZZ/PressTV