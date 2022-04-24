Saudi coalition violates ceasefire in Yemen over 90 times

A Yemeni military source announced on Saturday evening that the Saudi-Emirati coalition continued to violate the ceasefire in the country.

The source told the Yemen News Agency SABA that the Saudi-led coalition and its mercenaries had violated 92 times the humanitarian and military ceasefire in the past 24 hours.

During this time, the Saudi regime's spy drones flew over the provinces of Ma'rib and Saada.

According to the report, Saudi fighters targeted areas in Saada province with artillery. At the same time, the Saudis also bombed residential areas in Ma'rib province.

The official spokesman for the Yemen Oil and Gas Corporation recently stressed last that the Saudi coalition continues to carry out piracy as it has seized a ship carrying 29,976 tons of fuel although it had the UN permission.

The Saudi crimes took place while UN Special Representative Hans Grundberg announced a two-month ceasefire in Yemen beginning on April 1.

RHM/5473689