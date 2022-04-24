Yemen's Ansarullah releases 42 Saudi prisoners

The head of the prisoner affairs committee of the Yemeni National Salvation Government Abdul Qader al Murtaza in a tweet announced that the humanitarian and unilateral initiative was at the order of Leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah Resistance Movement Abdul-Malik Badruldeen al-Houthi.

He also expressed hope that the action will help the case of prisoners exchange and the implementation of the recent agreement.

The humanitarian efforts are being pursued by the Yemeni Ansarullah movement in the framework of the ceasefire objectives, while the Saudi coalition continues the aggression and seizure in Yemen.

UN Special Representative Hans Grundberg has recently announced a two-month ceasefire in Yemen beginning on April 1.

