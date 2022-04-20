Irresponsible meddling, terrorism cause of Kabul incidents

Raeisi condemned the terrorist attacks in the Afghan capital of Kabul which led to the killing of more than 20 students.

Offering condolences to the families of the victims of the attacks, the Iranian President said that in addition to the terrorists, the responsibility for these attacks in Afghanistan lies with the countries that with their irresponsible interventions under the pretext of securing security have played the biggest role in destabilizing this country in recent years.

The President also called on the Afghan governing body to do its utmost to prevent a recurrence of such incidents, in which the majority of victims are innocent children and students.

More than 20 people including students have been killed and 11 others wounded after two blasts targeted a boys’ school in the Afghan capital’s Dasht-e-Barchi neighbourhood, a Kabul police spokesman has said.

Tuesday’s explosions occurred as students were coming out of their morning classes at the school, which can house up to 1,000 students. It was not immediately clear how many children were in the school at the time of the explosions.

The blats came two weeks before the first anniversary of the bombing of Sayed Ul-Shuhada High School in western Kabul that killed at least 90 students and wounded scores more, most of them teenage girls leaving class.

