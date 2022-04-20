2 injured in mine blast in path of Taliban military vehicle

Some witnesses said the incident was caused by a landmine exploding in the path of a Taliban military vehicle, injuring two people.

The Taliban has not yet commented.

More than 20 people including students have been killed and 11 others wounded after two blasts targeted a boys’ school in the Afghan capital’s Dasht-e-Barchi neighbourhood, a Kabul police spokesman has said.

Tuesday’s explosions occurred as students were coming out of their morning classes at the school, which can house up to 1,000 students. It was not immediately clear how many children were in the school at the time of the explosions.

