Huge explosions hit two mosques in Mazar-i-Sharif (+VIDEO)

Local media in Afghanistan a few minutes ago reported that another explosion took place at the Mahdia Mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif. The number of casualties has not been released yet.

31 killed, 87 injured in largest Shia mosque explosion in Mazar-i-Sharif

The explosion killed at least 31 people and injured 87 more at the largest Shia mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif, according to the latest reports.

The explosion took place during noon prayers. Taliban security forces have blocked the roads leading to the mosque.

A few hours ago, explosions were also reported in Nangarhar and Kunduz, where a Taliban vehicle was attacked and four Taliban forces were killed, according to local media in Nangarhar.

Earlier on Thursday in the capital, Kabul, a roadside bomb exploded and wounded two children.

Kabul police spokesman, Khalid Zadran, said in a tweet the bomb went off in the median strip of a road in a western area of Kabul in a mostly Shia neighbourhood.

Two days earlier in the same area, more than 20 people including students were killed and 11 others wounded after two blasts targeted a boys’ school in the Afghan capital’s Dasht-e-Barchi neighbourhood, a Kabul police spokesman has said.

Tuesday’s explosions occurred as students were coming out of their morning classes at the school, which can house up to 1,000 students. It was not immediately clear how many children were in the school at the time of the explosions.

