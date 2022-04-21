2 injured in bomb blast in Afghanistan's Kabul

The Interior Ministry of the Taliban interim government said in a statement on Thursday that two children were injured in an explosion in the fifth security district of Kabul.

According to the ministry, the explosion was caused by a roadside bomb.

The news comes as Afghan media sources reported on Wednesday that an explosion took place in the path of a Taliban military vehicle in Kabul, injuring two members of the group.

Meanwhile, more than 20 people including students have been killed and 11 others wounded after two blasts targeted a boys’ school in the Afghan capital’s Dasht-e-Barchi neighbourhood, a Kabul police spokesman has said.

Tuesday’s explosions occurred as students were coming out of their morning classes at the school, which can house up to 1,000 students. It was not immediately clear how many children were in the school at the time of the explosions.

