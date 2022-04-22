Iran education ministry blasts terror attacks in Afghanistan

The following is the full text of the statement of the ICESCO National Commission under the Ministry of Education of the Islamic Republic of Iran in condemnation of deadly terror attacks in Afghanistan on Thursday:

Statement of the ICESCO National Commission under the Ministry of Education of the Islamic Republic of Iran condemning the terrorist act of April 19, 2022 in Kabul and the martyrdom of a number of oppressed Afghan students during Ramadan: The American and colonial powers-backed takfiri and extremist groups to pump Islamphobia in the world this time showed its fear of knowledge and education, and by killing Afghan students and teenagers, the biggest target of their explosions was schools as a base of wisdom against ignorance. The enemies of Islamic unity should know that each the martyrs blood pour into next stronger generations, and their terrorist acts only increases the people's hatred towards their American and Salafi and reactionary masters.

The ICESCO National Commission under the Ministry of Education of the Islamic Republic of Iran condemns the terrorist act in Kabul schools and the martyrdom of a number of oppressed Afghan Sunni and Shiite students during holy month of Ramadan, calling it another conspiracy to increase Islamophobia, division and reactionary ideas in the countries of the region and force Hazaras out of Afghanistan.

April, 2022.

