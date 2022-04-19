  1. Politics
Apr 19, 2022, 11:59 PM

Gov. spox.:

Targeting innocent children shows terrorists criminal reality

TEHRAN, Apr. 19 (MNA) – Iranian government spokesman Ali Bahadori Jahromi expressed sympathy over the Kabul attack, saying that targeting innocent children during the holy month of Ramadan once again showed the criminal reality of terrorists.

The Iranian embassy in Kabul also, in a message, while condemning the terrorist attack, offered condolences to the families of the martyred and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

Earlier,  Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh condemned the terrorist attacks in the Afghan capital’s Dasht-e-Barchi neighbourhood and called on the Afghan authorities to identify and punish the perpetrators of this terrorist act.

More than 20 people including students have been killed and 11 others wounded after two blasts targeted a boys’ school in the Afghan capital’s Dasht-e-Barchi neighbourhood, a Kabul police spokesman has said.

