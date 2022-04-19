Normalization of ties paved way for Palestinians repression

Speaking in his weekly press briefing on Tuesday regarding the recent developments in Occupied Lands, Ali Bahadori Jahromi said that the Foreign Ministry of Iran has held talks with Hamas officials and the foreign ministers of some Islamic countries to discuss recent brutalities of the Zionist regime against Palestinians.

Iranian Foreign Ministry also has penned a letter to the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for condemnation of heinous crimes committed by Zionists against Palestinians in the occupied lands and territories, the government spokesman added.

Referring to the ties normalization of some Arab and Islamic countries with the Zionist regime in recent years, he said that unfortunately, these normalizations of relations with the occupying regime have paved the way for the repression of the Palestinian people by the Zionists.

MA/IRN84723463