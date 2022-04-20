Lasting peace possible if occupation of Palestine ends

In separate letters addressed to the UN Secretary-General António Guterres and Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hussein Ibrahim Taha and foreign ministers of the Islamic countries, Iran’s top diplomat called the double standard approach and silence of some governments and international community towards issues in Palestine as a factor for encouraging the apartheid Zionist regime to intensify violation of human rights against Palestinian people.

He expressed his deep concern over the recent events in Palestine, including criminal actions of the occupying regime of Israel in the occupied lands and territories in insulting the first Qibla of Muslims and brutal attack on worshipping and fasting Palestinian people during the holy month of Ramadan which led to the injury and arrest of hundreds of Palestinian people.

Amir-Abdollahian considered any attack and desecration of the holy places respected by Muslims and hurting the feelings of Islamic Ummah and Muslim countries as 'despicable and intolerable'.

Inspired by the pure teachings of religion of Islam and other divine religions and in accordance with international law, Islamic Republic of Iran continues to support resistance of the Palestinian people with the aim of fully materialization of their human rights, he underlined.

The establishment of lasting and fair peace in the region is possible only if the occupation of Palestine ends, Palestinian refuges return to their homeland and an independent Palestinian state is established with al-Quds as its capital, he said.

