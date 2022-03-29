Iran condemns Israeli regime meeting with 4 Arab states, US

Khatibzadeh on Monday condemned and made the remarks on the meeting of diplomats from the Israeli regime, the US and four Arab states held in the occupied lands of Palestine controlled by the Zionist regime of Israel.

Khatibzadeh said, "Any attempt to normalize and establish relations with the terrorist Zionists and the occupiers of Quds is like stabbing the oppressed nation of Palestine in the back and a gift to the child-killing Israeli regime in continuing to continue killing people and occupy the land."

"History shows that the process of compromise and surrender will only lead to the defeat and humiliation of its backers and that the land of Palestine will not be liberated except through the resistance of the Palestinian people and the support of Islamic nations and governments," the Iranian spokesman underscored.

Warning about the Zionists' sedition in the region, he stressed Iran's readiness to cooperate and expand bilateral relations with the countries of the region to counter the Zionist-American conspiracy in creating discord and spreading instability in the West Asian region.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian recently said in a TV interview that In the political arena, while pursuing the development of cooperation with neighboring countries and the region as a priority with good faith and seriousness, Iran always warn of any kind of normalization of small relations between neighboring countries and the Zionist regime.

Iran considers normalizing any bilateral ties with the Zionist regime as a negative factor that threatens the security of the region, Amir-Abdollahian added.

The Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad movements have also condemned the Israeli regime-hosted meeting.

The foreign ministers of the four Arab states of Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco attended a meeting on Sunday attended by the Israeli regime's Foreign Minister and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in the occupied Negev.

