Muslims must stand united behind Palestinian cause: FM spox

TEHRAN, Apr. 16 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh condemned disrespecting Al-Aqsa Mosque by Zionist regime, adding that Muslims must stand united behind Palestinian ideals and causes.

In a tweet on Saturday, Saeed Khatibzadeh wrote, “Deeply outraged by new atrocities of Israeli regime. We strongly condemn the desecration of #AlAqsaMosque during the fasting month of Ramadan.”

The Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman added that normalization of ties with the apartheid regime of Israel only encourages the oppressor to intensify its brutality.

“Muslims must stand united behind Palestinian cause,” he underlined.

In the wake of escalation of tension and aggression by the Zionist regime, dozens of Palestinians have been martyred and hundreds injured since the beginning of this holy month of Ramadan.

