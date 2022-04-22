OIC to hold extraordinary meeting on Palestine

An extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will be held in Saudi Arabia next Monday with the aim of reviewing the ongoing situation in the occupied lands and territories, the recent Zionist regime’s aggression on Palestinian worshippers, desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the crimes committed by Zionist regime’s forces against Palestinian people.

The meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation will be held in headquarters of the organization in Jeddah at the request of Indonesia.

The Arab League on Thursday condemned the Zionist regime's repressive actions against Palestinians, desecration of Al-Quds in the occupied territories.

Since the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, the Zionist regime has intensified its attack on Palestinian people and worshippers in addition the desecration of Islamic holy places in Al-Aqsa Mosque.

These provocative movements come as the International Day of Quds approaches.

