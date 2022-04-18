Russia expels Bulgarian diplomats in retaliation

The ministry summoned the Bulgarian ambassador on Monday and declared some employees of the Bulgarian Embassy in Moscow "personae non gratae," it said, without disclosing how many are targeted, according to Xinhua news agency.

Earlier this month, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced the expulsion of two Bulgarian diplomats in tit-for-tat retaliation.

On March 18, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry declared 10 Russian diplomats "personae non gratae" and ordered them to leave within 72 hours due to their "activities incompatible with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations."

The United States and some European countries have taken coordinated actions to expel several hundred Russian diplomats since the start of a special military operation in Ukraine.

KI/PR