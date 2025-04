"Our air defenses shot down a U.S. MQ-9 drone in the airspace of Al-Jawf province, using a locally manufactured surface-to-air missile," the Yemeni military spokesperson general Yahya Sarea said in a televised statement aired by local al-Masirah TV.

The following is another video of the wreckage of a US MQ-9 drone shot down in Al-Jawf Governorate by Yemeni forces.