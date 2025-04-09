We want to have good relations with Iran: Aliyev

“We are waiting for President Pezeshkian to pay a visit to Azerbaijan this month. We consider this visit as a very important with respect to the future development of bilateral relations and regional development,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed an international forum themed “Facing the New World Order” at the ADA University, Azeri local media APA reported.

He recalled the attack against the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran, calling it a terrorist attack. "Our hope is that the new government will fulfill the promise of the previous government - not only the person who committed this terror act, but also those who were behind him and those who sent him to attack the Azerbaijani embassy, will be punished.”

The Azeri president's comments come despite the fact that the individual that carried out the attack on the Azeri Embassy in Tehran in 2023 committed the crime out of personal motives and had no link with the Iranian apparatus as the investigations found out.

