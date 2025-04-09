60,000 Gaza children malnourished as Israel's ban continues

As a result, 60,000 children are now “at risk of severe health complications due to malnutrition”, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, according to Al Jazeera.

Meanwhile, displacement orders issued by the Israeli military have forced the closure of 21 nutrition centres, disrupting care for about 350 children already severely malnourished, according to the UN.

Earlier, Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, called for the prosecution of Israel’s leaders for war crimes as the regime's genocidal war on Gaza continues with “systematic targeting of children."

The Palestinian Children’s Day, celebrated annually on April 5, is marked this year as the regime’s forces have killed some 19,000 children, including 274 newborn babies and 876 infants below the age of one year, in Gaza since October 2023, Hamas said in a statement on Saturday.

MNA