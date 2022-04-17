More than 1,000 foreign mercenaries killed in Ukraine: Russia

Since the beginning of the Russian military operation, the Ukrainian government has recruited more than 6,800 foreign mercenaries from 63 countries, Major General Igor Konashenkov, the Russian Defense Ministry spokesman said on Sunday.

The spokesman added that the largest number of mercenaries,1,717, came from Poland. He added that another 1,500 people had come to Ukraine from the United States, Canada and Romania.

He said 300 mercenaries from Britain and Georgia came to Ukraine and about 200 more mercenaries had been sent to the country from Turkish-controlled Syrian territory.

Konashenkov stressed that the number of mercenaries in Ukraine is decreasing day by day and according to the latest reports, the number of foreign mercenaries in Ukraine has reached 4,800.

According to Associated Press, Russia said that 400 foreign mercenaries among Ukrainian troops surrounded in Azovstal complex in the battered port city of Mariupol.

KI