Russia expels three Swedish diplomats in tit-for-tat move

Russia's foreign ministry said it summoned the Swedish ambassador to Russia and strongly protested the expulsion of Russian diplomats and Sweden's military support to Kyiv, according to BARRON'S.

The Swedish Foreign Ministry has recently made a decision to expel three Russian diplomats, according to TASS.

Sweden joined several European countries, including France, Germany, Netherlands and Denmark, which have expelled Russian diplomats in recent days.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stressed that Russian diplomats were expelled from Sweden on baseless and unfair charges.

MP/PR