European Union imposes a 25% tariff on US

EU member states approved on Wednesday 25% tariffs on a wide range of US products, including almonds, orange juice, poultry, soyabeans, steel and aluminum, tobacco and yachts, in retaliation against 25% tariffs imposed by the US on imports of steel and aluminum from the bloc.

These are Europe's first retaliatory measures in the trade war waged by US President Donald Trump against his trading partners across the globe. The list of products, previously seen by Euronews, was the subject of intense lobbying by member states wary of US countermeasures hitting their industries.

Hungary had made it clear that it was not voting in favor.

The final list of US products hit by EU retaliation was not immediately made public.

The volume of US imports affected by EU tariffs will be slightly less than the exports hit by US customs duties - around €22 billion per year of US products should be hit by the EU while US tariffs that came into force on 12 March on EU exports of aluminum and steel are worth €26 billion each year.

The timetable has also been extended to give negotiations with the US a chance: EU tariffs will come into force between 15 April and 1 December.

These retaliatory measures are the first step in EU’s response to the US trade war., the report added.

