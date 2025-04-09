  1. Politics
Apr 9, 2025, 6:16 PM

US imposes new sanctions on Iran ahead of Saturday talks

US imposes new sanctions on Iran ahead of Saturday talks

TEHRAN, Apr. 09 (MNA) – The US Treasury Department has said in a statement on Wednesday that it has added five entities and an individual over their alleged roles in advancing Iran's nuclear program.

Today, the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is designating five entities and one individual based in Iran for their support to key entities that manage and oversee Iran’s nuclear program, including the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) and the AEOI-subordinate Iran Centrifuge Technology Company (TESA), a statement on the Treasury's website said on Wednesday.

The US department continued to accuse Iran of trying to acquire nuclear weapons while a dozen UN nuclear watchdog (IAEA) have so far confirmed that the Iranian nuclear program is peaceful. The entire Iranian nuclear program is under the monitoring of IAEA inspectors 24/7.

The sanctions come a few days ahead of Iran and US representatives meeting in indirect talks in Oman on the Iranian nuclear issue and the lifting of oppressive sanctions on Saturday. 

MNA

News ID 230399

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News