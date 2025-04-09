US imposes new sanctions on Iran ahead of Saturday talks

Today, the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is designating five entities and one individual based in Iran for their support to key entities that manage and oversee Iran’s nuclear program, including the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) and the AEOI-subordinate Iran Centrifuge Technology Company (TESA), a statement on the Treasury's website said on Wednesday.

The US department continued to accuse Iran of trying to acquire nuclear weapons while a dozen UN nuclear watchdog (IAEA) have so far confirmed that the Iranian nuclear program is peaceful. The entire Iranian nuclear program is under the monitoring of IAEA inspectors 24/7.

The sanctions come a few days ahead of Iran and US representatives meeting in indirect talks in Oman on the Iranian nuclear issue and the lifting of oppressive sanctions on Saturday.

MNA