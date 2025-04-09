Iran FM wraps up trip to Algeria after holding talks

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi paid a visit to Algiers for talks with Algerian officials to deepen bilateral relations between the two countries.

Upon arrival at Mohamed Boudiaf International Airport on Tuesday morning, Araqchi was received and welcomed by Algeria’s deputy foreign minister and the Iranian ambassador.

During his trip, the top Iranian diplomat met and talked with his Algerian counterpart, Ahmed Attaf, and other high-ranking officials.

Bilateral issues, especially the follow-up of cooperation documents signed between the two sides, as well as key regional and international issues, including the ongoing genocide in Gaza, were the most important areas the foreign minister is expected to discuss with Algerian officials.

MNA/