Iran taking protective measures against US harsh rhetoric

"Of course, like everyone else, we hear quite harsh rhetoric... Naturally, the Iranian authorities are taking the necessary preventive protective measures," Peskov told reporters, Sputnik reports.

Russia is concerned about the reports that Iranian troops are put on high alert, the spokesman added.

"All this leads to an increase in tension. And, of course, we believe that in these circumstances, the main thing is probably to focus on the news that suggests the possibility of contacts. Direct or indirect is not so important. But contacts and dialogue are always better than confrontational actions that only lead to an escalation of tension," Peskov said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay a separate visit to Russia in addition to participating in the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of Victory Day, Dmitry Peskov said.

"There will be a separate visit by Xi Jinping, but all together [the leaders of the invited states] will attend events on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of Victory Day at the military parade," Peskov said, answering a question about the visit of invited leaders of a number of states to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Victory Day on May 9.

Moscow condemns the detention of an employee of the Russian Foreign Ministry in France, this is unacceptable and contrary to obligations under the Vienna Convention, Dmitry Peskov said.

"This [the detention] is a completely unacceptable action. It contradicts all the obligations of the French Republic under the Vienna Convention. Representatives of our consular service in Paris were not allowed [to see her] for a long time," Peskov told reporters.

The detention of the Russian diplomat further aggravates France's relations with Russia, the official said, adding that these relations have already been damaged by the French authorities.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the French border service detained a Russian Foreign Ministry employee, confiscating her computer and phone. The French ambassador to Moscow was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

