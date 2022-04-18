Ukraine says 5 'powerful' missile strikes hit Lviv in west

Five missiles have reportedly struck Lviv, the city’s mayor said on Monday, according to the Guardian newspaper website.

Meanwhile, the regional governor said that at least six people were killed and eight others wounded in missile strikes in different areas of the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. Images show smoke billowing across the city and firefighters tackling blazes.

Lviv, near Ukraine's border with Poland, has so far been spared being embroiled in the worst of the fighting sparked by Russia's invasion of its pro-Western neighbor nearly two months ago.

The city instead has become of refuge for people displaced from the war-scarred east and at the start of the fighting hosted several Western embassies transferred from Kyiv, the AFP reported.

KI/PR