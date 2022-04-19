US sends four planes of weapons to Ukraine over weekend

"There were four planes that arrived, of military assistance, over the course of the weekend. Another one is supposed to arrive today if it hasn’t already," she said adding that this is the assistance from the $800 million package President Biden had announced earlier.

"So just to give you a sense of our efforts to continue to get more assistance in," she added.

On April 13, US President Joe Biden declared the decision to give Kyiv another $800 million in military aid, including 11 Mi-17 helicopters, 200 armored personnel carriers, 18 155-mm howitzers and 40 artillery shells, 300 barrage munitions Switchblade, 500 missiles for Javelin launchers and thousands of other anti-tank systems.

ZZ/PR