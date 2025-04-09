Iran unveils new nuclear achievements

The exhibition is structured into three main sections:

Nuclear fuel cycle overview: This section includes booths focused on different sectors, including airborne geophysics, uranium mining exploration and operations, yellowcake production, uranium processing, and uranium enrichment processes.

Energy sector: Dedicated to nuclear power plant projects, this area covers the progress of Units 2 and 3 at the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, updates on the construction of the Karun Nuclear Power Plant, the indigenization of power and research reactors, and the design and production of spare parts for the Bushehr plant.

Applications of nuclear technology: This section presents a wide collection of technologies and products, including heavy water and deuterium compound production, radiopharmaceuticals, nuclear measurement equipment, plasma technology, radiation applications in medicine and agriculture, etc.

