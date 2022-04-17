Ukraine has asked G7 for $50 billion to cover budget deficit

The Ukrainian president's economic adviser Oleh Ustenko said on Sunday that Ukraine has asked G7 nations for $50 billion in financial support and is also considering issuing 0% coupon bonds to help it cover a war-linked budget deficit over the next six months, Reuters reported.

Speaking on national television, Ustenko said these options were being actively discussed.

In the latest development regarding Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview with the CNN suggested on Sunday that President Biden visit Ukraine.

KI/PR