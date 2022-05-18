Russia expels dozens of diplomats from major EU powers

According to Sputnik, the Russian foreign ministry summoned French Ambassador to Russia Pierre Levy earlier in the day to express protest in connection with the decision of Paris to declare 41 employees of Russian diplomatic missions in France personae non gratae.

"As a response, 34 employees of French diplomatic missions in Russia have been declared personae non gratae. They are ordered to leave the territory of Russia within two weeks from the date of delivery of the relevant note to the ambassador," the ministry said.

Meanwhile, media have quoted Russia as saying that it will expel 24 Italian diplomats, while ‎Rome called Moscow’s move a “hostile act.”

The latest reports by Sputnik also said on Wednesday that the Russian Foreign Ministry will also expel 27 employees of Spanish diplomatic missions.

