Putin, Bin Salman discuss Ukraine, Yemen

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman “gave a positive assessment” of joint work in the OPEC+ format during a phone call, the Kremlin said in a statement on Saturday.

They also discussed the situation in Ukraine and Yemen, the Kremlin said.

The Crown Prince also reaffirmed the Kingdom’s support in finding a political solution to the Russia-Ukraine crisis, according to an official Saudi Press Agency report on Saturday.

Earlier, Vladimir Putin and Mohammed bin Salman held a phone call on March 3. Bin Salman announced Riyadh's readiness to mediate in the Moscow-Kyiv crisis and support a political solution to the conflict.

