  1. Politics
Apr 16, 2022, 5:50 PM

Putin, Bin Salman discuss Ukraine, Yemen

Putin, Bin Salman discuss Ukraine, Yemen

TEHRAN, Apr. 16 (MNA) – Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held a phone talk on a range of issues, including Ukraine and Yemen.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman “gave a positive assessment” of joint work in the OPEC+ format during a phone call, the Kremlin said in a statement on Saturday.

They also discussed the situation in Ukraine and Yemen, the Kremlin said.

The Crown Prince also reaffirmed the Kingdom’s support in finding a political solution to the Russia-Ukraine crisis, according to an official Saudi Press Agency report on Saturday.

Earlier, Vladimir Putin and Mohammed bin Salman held a phone call on March 3. Bin Salman announced Riyadh's readiness to mediate in the Moscow-Kyiv crisis and support a political solution to the conflict.

ZZ/FNA14010127000670

News Code 185771
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/185771/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News