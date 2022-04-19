Russia not seeking regime change in Ukraine: FM Lavrov

The Russian foreign minister stressed that the Ukrainian people should decide their fate for themselves, Sputnik said.

The diplomat stressed that Russia had no other choice but to start the operation, as Ukrainian forces had intensified attacks in Donbass, prompting mass evacuations of civilians from the region and forcing the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics to ask Moscow for help.

Lavrov noted that a new phase of the operation has begun, but once again stated that the Russian forces are targeting only Ukrainian military infrastructure.

