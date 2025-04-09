Russia’s Kazan, Iran’s Isfahan ink sisterhood agreement

The signing ceremony was held with the participation of Isfahan Mayor Ali Ghassemzadeh and Mayor of Kazan city Ilsur Metshin.

The signing ceremony of the sisterhood agreement between the cities of Isfahan and Kazan was also attended by Andrei Zhiltsov Consul General of Russia in Isfahan, Mohammad Noorsalehi Chairman of the Islamic Council, and other city officials of the historic Isfahan city.

Kazan, the capital of the Republic of Tatarstan, is the third cultural, scientific, political, and sports capital of the Russian Federation. This city shares recreational and environmental features with Isfahan, and its physical and architectural similarities with Isfahan could be the beginning of positive developments for the two cities.

