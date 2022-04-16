Kyiv military factory targeted in strikes

A military hardware factory in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv was hit by strikes early today, an AFP journalist said, a day after Russian forces bombed a missile unit outside the city, NDTV reported.

Smoke rose from the area and there was a heavy police and military presence after Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko announced on social media there had been explosions in the capital’s Darnyrsky district.

Russia’s defence ministry said Moscow’s forces had used “high-precision long-range” weapons to hit facilities at an armaments plant in Kyiv.

On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the newly-recognised republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian troops. In response, the West and its allies rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.

RHM/PR