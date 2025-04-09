Israeli regime kills dozens in Gaza's Shujayea district

At least 80 Palestinians are missing after a massive Israeli bombing in the Shujayea district of northern Gaza City, Al Jazeera reported.

The dozens of missing in the attack are believed buried in the rubble of at least 10 residential buildings that were blown up.

The death toll has now risen to 22 and is expected to surge further, with more than 50 people receiving treatment in hospitals.

Israeli warplanes targeted this entire residential block. There’s been complete devastation inflicted on this Shujayea neighbourhood in eastern Gaza City.

Residents who survived are coming together to try and get the trapped victims out of the rubble – among them children and women.

Israeli drones are hovering over the area, threatening the hundreds of people engaged in rescue efforts.

Most of the people killed had been forcibly displaced to this area. But they ended up being targeted and brutally killed. This is unprecedented destruction since Israel resumed its war on Gaza after breaking the ceasefire with Hamas last month.

MNA