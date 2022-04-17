EU eyeing banking, energy sectors for 6th sanctions package

"We continue to consider the banking sector, specifically Sberbank, which accounts for 37% of Russia’s banking sector. And of course, the energy sector is discussed," the European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen told Bild am Sonntag newspaper on Sunday, in comments on the key points of the sixth package of sanctions against Russia.

The European Union is currently developing ‘smart mechanisms’ that will allow oil to be included in the next package of sanctions against Russia, she stressed.

Ursula von der Leyen dismissed criticism against the German government, accused of ‘stalling’ the anti-Russian sanctions. Germany has for many years supported Ukraine and approved all five sanction packages within 48 hours, she stressed.

ZZ/PR