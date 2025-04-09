China responds to Donald Trump's tariff onslaught

Amid the ongoing trade war between the United States and China, Beijing has hit back at Donald Trump's 104 percent tariffs with its own additional tariffs of 84 per cent on American goods.

Donald Trump had on Tuesday hit China with 104 per cent tariffs amid the ongoing trade war.

The Chinese finance ministry said that these additional tariffs will be imposed on goods from the US from April 10, news agency Reuters reported. Beijing's tariff rate on American goods have gone up from the previously announced 34 per cent.

China's commerce ministry also announced that it has added 12 US entities to its export control list, while including 6 American entities to its "unreliable entity" list.

ALSO READ | Donald Trump hits China with 104% tariffs amid ongoing trade tensions

Soon after the announcement, the US stock index futures also reportedly took a sharp dive.

This comes just a day after Trump imposed a 104 per cent tariffs on China, with the White House press secretary saying that the additional tariff will be collected from Wednesday, April 09.

RHM/